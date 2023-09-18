ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Professional touring bagpipe artist Ally Crowley-Duncan stepped into the limelight this summer when legendary metal band Metallica defended her on social media after she received negative comments on a cover of the band’s song “Master of Puppets”. Crowley-Duncan, also known as Ally the Piper, will now be kicking off the fall tour of her duo project Mia x Ally with a performance in Albany at The Egg on October 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Crowley-Duncan, who is based out of Schenectady, sat down for an interview with NEWS10 back in June after her cover video went viral. Since then, she and her projects have received praise from artists such as Dragonforce and The Charlie Daniels band for covering their music.

Her partner in Mia x Ally is Mia Asano, an electric violinist. Together, their music features elements of pop, rock and metal, with a Celtic twist.

The concert will be held in The Egg’s Swyer Theatre. You can buy Mia x Ally tickets by visiting the venue’s website. You can also watch NEWS10’s interview with Ally the Piper in the video below.