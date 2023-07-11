SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Live Nation will be issuing refunds to those who had tickets for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on July 8. The show was stopped before Gallagher was supposed to go on due to a bomb threat.

Those with tickets will be automatically refunded to the original payment method used. The refund should be processed within 30 days, said Live Nation.

The crowd was told to leave the venue at 9:40 p.m. out of an abundance of caution. Metric and Garbage had already performed. According to New York State Park Police, K9s searched the venue but the threat was unfounded.

“The safety and security of our guests, staff, and performers is our utmost priority,” said Elizabeth Sobol, President & CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “We are grateful for the collaborative effort among Live Nation staff, and the State Park police, state police, county and city police, and sheriff teams for their professionalism, vigilance, and continued attention to security measures at our venue.”

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.