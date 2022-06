SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lit, with special guest Mercy Playground, has been added to the Frog Alley Brewing summer concert series. The concert is scheduled for August 19.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. Attendees must be at least 21-years-old to enter. Tickets can be purchased online.