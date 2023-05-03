HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the Hoosick Falls summer concert series. The concerts take place in Wood Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Lineup
- June 17: The Rhythm Pilots
- July 1: Kyle Bourgault Band
- July 8: The Trance Plants Band
- July 29: The Blues House Rockers
- August 5: The Shannon Roy Band
- August 19: The Downtown Horns
- August 26: West Side Drive Band
New this year, The Moose Kaboose food truck will be providing food during the concert series. The Moose Kaboose recently opened a tavern in Hoosick Falls as well.