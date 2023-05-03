HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the Hoosick Falls summer concert series. The concerts take place in Wood Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lineup

June 17: The Rhythm Pilots

July 1: Kyle Bourgault Band

July 8: The Trance Plants Band

July 29: The Blues House Rockers

August 5: The Shannon Roy Band

August 19: The Downtown Horns

August 26: West Side Drive Band

New this year, The Moose Kaboose food truck will be providing food during the concert series. The Moose Kaboose recently opened a tavern in Hoosick Falls as well.