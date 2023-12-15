SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The First Night of Funny, the Capital Region’s annual New Year’s Eve comedy event, is back for its 16th year. The shows will be at Proctors Theater in Schenectady, The Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes, and The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on December 31, 2023.

Lineup

Proctors Theatre

Show at 8 p.m. Danny Polishchuk Dan Geurin Elle Orlando Eric McMahon



Cohoes Music Hall

Shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ross Bennett Gwen Krause Ray Harrington Josh Kincade



Charles R. Wood Theater

Show at 7 p.m. Matt Bergman Paul Bond Brian Beaudoin Cody Montanye



Tickets are $30 now through December 24, $35 from December 25 through 30 and $40 the day of. Tickets are available on the First Night of Funny website and on each venue’s website.