ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the 21st annual Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival on Saturday, September 9. The all-day festival will be held at Jennings Landing from noon to 8 p.m.

The event features live music, vendors, food and drinks. The festival is for all ages and admission is free.

Lineup

Kevin McNeal & Blueswing from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Ashley Keiko from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Roni Kaspi from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The String Queens from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rebirth Brass Band from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fireworks show at 8 p.m.

No glass containers of any kind, recording of performances, and pets will not be allowed. All Albany parks are tobacco-free. Parking will be available for $8 at the Riverfront Garage.