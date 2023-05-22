SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rye Bread Music & Arts Festival is coming to the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds for its 47th year. The festival is set for July 27 through 29.

The festival will be headlined by Oteil & Friends with a two set performance. The band is led by Oteil Burbridge of Dead & Company and The Allman Brothers Band on bass. The group also features longtime Jerry Garcia Band organist Melvin Seals.

Lineup

Oteil & Friends

North Mississippi Allstars

Cool Cool Cool

Iespecial

Dogs In A Pile

Couch

DJ Logic & Friends

Talkpeck Soundsystem

Brown Eyed Women

Baked Shrimp

Neon Avenue

The Seapods

Billy Walton Band

Muscle Tough

Super 400

The NolaNauts

FUNGKSHUI

The Rob Beaulieu Band

The Mushroom Men

Dr. Jah and The Love Prophets

The Rye Bread Family Band

The three-day festival also features food and craft vendors on site. You can buy tickets, as well as parking and camping passes, on the Rye Bread Music & Arts Festival website.