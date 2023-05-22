SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rye Bread Music & Arts Festival is coming to the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds for its 47th year. The festival is set for July 27 through 29.
The festival will be headlined by Oteil & Friends with a two set performance. The band is led by Oteil Burbridge of Dead & Company and The Allman Brothers Band on bass. The group also features longtime Jerry Garcia Band organist Melvin Seals.
Lineup
- Oteil & Friends
- North Mississippi Allstars
- Cool Cool Cool
- Iespecial
- Dogs In A Pile
- Couch
- DJ Logic & Friends
- Talkpeck Soundsystem
- Brown Eyed Women
- Baked Shrimp
- Neon Avenue
- The Seapods
- Billy Walton Band
- Muscle Tough
- Super 400
- The NolaNauts
- FUNGKSHUI
- The Rob Beaulieu Band
- The Mushroom Men
- Dr. Jah and The Love Prophets
- The Rye Bread Family Band
The three-day festival also features food and craft vendors on site. You can buy tickets, as well as parking and camping passes, on the Rye Bread Music & Arts Festival website.