SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rye Bread Music & Arts Festival is coming to the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds for its 47th year. The festival is set for July 27 through 29.

The festival will be headlined by Oteil & Friends with a two set performance. The band is led by Oteil Burbridge of Dead & Company and The Allman Brothers Band on bass. The group also features longtime Jerry Garcia Band organist Melvin Seals.

Lineup

  • Oteil & Friends
  • North Mississippi Allstars
  • Cool Cool Cool
  • Iespecial
  • Dogs In A Pile
  • Couch
  • DJ Logic & Friends
  • Talkpeck Soundsystem
  • Brown Eyed Women
  • Baked Shrimp
  • Neon Avenue
  • The Seapods
  • Billy Walton Band
  • Muscle Tough
  • Super 400
  • The NolaNauts
  • FUNGKSHUI
  • The Rob Beaulieu Band
  • The Mushroom Men
  • Dr. Jah and The Love Prophets
  • The Rye Bread Family Band

The three-day festival also features food and craft vendors on site. You can buy tickets, as well as parking and camping passes, on the Rye Bread Music & Arts Festival website.