KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the 13th annual O+ Festival in Kingston. The festival is set for October 6 through 8.

The O+ Festival, pronounced O positive, is a celebration of art, music, and wellness. According to the O+ website, the festival was created in 2010 by a group of artists-activists, doctors, and a dentist. O+ is now a national nonprofit with festivals around the United States.

Lineup

Amythyst Kiah

Bobcat Goldthwait

Mahogany L. Browne with Max Michael Jacob

Gail Ann Dorsey

Carsie Blanton

Amber Rubarth

Holly Miranda

Constant Smiles

Delicate Steve

jetsonorama

Richard Buckner

Pamela Laws & The Hudson Valley Allstars featuring Cindy Cashdollar

More artists are to be announced, said festival organizers. Submissions are also open for the O+ Artists’ Clinic and O+ Festival Wellness ExpO+. You can apply for both on the O+ website.

Early bird festival weekend passes are currently on sale on the O+ website. The festival takes place along 52 Main Street in Kingston.