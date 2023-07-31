KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the 13th annual O+ Festival in Kingston. The festival is set for October 6 through 8.
The O+ Festival, pronounced O positive, is a celebration of art, music, and wellness. According to the O+ website, the festival was created in 2010 by a group of artists-activists, doctors, and a dentist. O+ is now a national nonprofit with festivals around the United States.
Lineup
- Amythyst Kiah
- Bobcat Goldthwait
- Mahogany L. Browne with Max Michael Jacob
- Gail Ann Dorsey
- Carsie Blanton
- Amber Rubarth
- Holly Miranda
- Constant Smiles
- Delicate Steve
- jetsonorama
- Richard Buckner
- Pamela Laws & The Hudson Valley Allstars featuring Cindy Cashdollar
More artists are to be announced, said festival organizers. Submissions are also open for the O+ Artists’ Clinic and O+ Festival Wellness ExpO+. You can apply for both on the O+ website.
Early bird festival weekend passes are currently on sale on the O+ website. The festival takes place along 52 Main Street in Kingston.