EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for East Greenbush’s “Music in the Park” summer concert series. The concerts take place at Onderdonk Memorial Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lineup
- July 25: The Schmooze with Gourmelis food truck
- August 1: Thee Mister E Band with Cookout with a Cop
- August 8: 18 Strings of Trouble, food truck TBD
- August 15: The Lost Art Band with Pizza Trails food truck
- August 22: The Rhythm Pilots, food truck TBD
- August 29: Downtown Horns with Cookout with a Cop
You can check out more musical performances in the Capital Region, both local and mainstream bands, under the Concerts and Performances tab on the NEWS10 website.