EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for East Greenbush’s “Music in the Park” summer concert series. The concerts take place at Onderdonk Memorial Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lineup

July 25: The Schmooze with Gourmelis food truck

August 1: Thee Mister E Band with Cookout with a Cop

August 8: 18 Strings of Trouble, food truck TBD

August 15: The Lost Art Band with Pizza Trails food truck

August 22: The Rhythm Pilots, food truck TBD

August 29: Downtown Horns with Cookout with a Cop

You can check out more musical performances in the Capital Region, both local and mainstream bands, under the Concerts and Performances tab on the NEWS10 website.