WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Watervliet summer concert series is returning to Hudson Shores Park. The performances take place Thursdays in July and August from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lineup

July 20: The Refrigerators

July 27: Watervliet’s own Hands of Time

August 3: Irish night

August 10: Band of Gold

August 17: Battle of the Watervliet/Green Island Church Bands

August 24: Hot Von Trio

August 31: Zack Holdridge

All profits from Watervliet’s Fire & Ice Festival went toward the 2023 Summer Concert Series at Hudson Shores Park. The series was also funded by several Watervliet businesses and organizations.