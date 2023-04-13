WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Watervliet summer concert series is returning to Hudson Shores Park. The performances take place Thursdays in July and August from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lineup
- July 20: The Refrigerators
- July 27: Watervliet’s own Hands of Time
- August 3: Irish night
- August 10: Band of Gold
- August 17: Battle of the Watervliet/Green Island Church Bands
- August 24: Hot Von Trio
- August 31: Zack Holdridge
All profits from Watervliet’s Fire & Ice Festival went toward the 2023 Summer Concert Series at Hudson Shores Park. The series was also funded by several Watervliet businesses and organizations.