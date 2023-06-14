The annual Summer Concerts in the Barn will kick off on July 5. (image credit: Pruyn House Facebook page)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Summer Concerts in the Barn at the Pruyn House kicks off on Wednesday, July 5, with Band of Gold. Concerts will be held every Wednesday through August 2.

The musical lineup for the rest of the summer is Italian tunes by Good Times Band on July 12, bluegrass and Celtic music by the McKrells on July 19, classic rock by Jade on July 26, and Irish favorites by Get Up Jack! on August 2.

Admission is $5 per adult. Children 12 and under are free. The concerts are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. There will be dinner options on-site provided by local eateries and area nonprofits. Concertgoers can also arrive early to enjoy free tours of the Pruyn House and the Verdoy Schoolhouse. For more information, contact Tami Sherri at sherryt@colonie.org or by calling (518) 783-1435.