LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pruyn House is holding its “Summer Concerts in the Barn” series starting July 6. The concerts are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Buhrmaster Barn.

Vendors will be available for dinner, wine, beer, beverages, and ice cream. A $5 donation for adults is required for each event. Children 12 and under are free. Lawn chairs and dancing shoes are recommended.

Lineup