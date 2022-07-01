LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pruyn House is holding its “Summer Concerts in the Barn” series starting July 6. The concerts are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Buhrmaster Barn.
Vendors will be available for dinner, wine, beer, beverages, and ice cream. A $5 donation for adults is required for each event. Children 12 and under are free. Lawn chairs and dancing shoes are recommended.
Lineup
- July 6: Good Times Band (Italian music)
- Food: Frank’s Restaurant
- Dessert: Albany Italian Heritage Association
- July 13: Erin Hawkes Band (Contemporary)
- Food: Seasons Catering
- Dessert: South Colonie Dollars for Scholars
- July 20: Alta Havana (Cuban music)
- Food: Seasons Catering
- Dessert: Girl Scout Troop 5008
- July 27: The Standard Clams (Jazz)
- Food: Seasons Catering
- Dessert: Boy Scout Troop 1071
- August 3: Get Up Jack (Irish/Celtic music)
- Food: O’Slattery’s Restaurant
- Dessert: Colonie Senior Service Centers