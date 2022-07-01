LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pruyn House is holding its “Summer Concerts in the Barn” series starting July 6. The concerts are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Buhrmaster Barn.

Vendors will be available for dinner, wine, beer, beverages, and ice cream. A $5 donation for adults is required for each event. Children 12 and under are free. Lawn chairs and dancing shoes are recommended.

Lineup

  • July 6: Good Times Band (Italian music)
    • Food: Frank’s Restaurant
    • Dessert: Albany Italian Heritage Association
  • July 13: Erin Hawkes Band (Contemporary)
    • Food: Seasons Catering
    • Dessert: South Colonie Dollars for Scholars
  • July 20: Alta Havana (Cuban music)
    • Food: Seasons Catering
    • Dessert: Girl Scout Troop 5008
  • July 27: The Standard Clams (Jazz)
    • Food: Seasons Catering
    • Dessert: Boy Scout Troop 1071
  • August 3: Get Up Jack (Irish/Celtic music)
    • Food: O’Slattery’s Restaurant
    • Dessert: Colonie Senior Service Centers