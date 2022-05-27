SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College summer concert series lineup has been announced. “Upbeat on the Roof” will have performers each Thursday from July 7 through August 18.

This year marks the 21st season of “Upbeat on the Roof.” The concert series features gospel, folk, rock, bluegrass, traditional Cuban music, world music, and jazz throughout the summer.

New this year, the Tang is offering an art-making station for children 5-to-12-years-old at every concert starting at 5:30 p.m. Each week features a different art-making activity. The event is free and no registration is required.

The performances begin at 6 p.m. and will take place on the lawn outside the Tang. Visitors are invited to bring picnic blankets, camping chairs, and their own food and drink. In the case of inclement weather, art-making activities and concerts will be held inside the museum.

Lineup

July 7: Heavenly Echoes, Southern-style gospel music with spirituals, hymns, traditional contemporary gospel, and originals.

July 14: Carolyn Shapiro, folk music. Shapiro was the winner of the 2022 Capital Region’s Folk Artist of the Year for the Capital Region Music Awards. She released her debut album “Where I’m Supposed To Be” in 2021.

July 21: Bruiser and Bicycle, rock music.

July 28: The Pine Hills Band, bluegrass music.

August 4: Alta Havana, Cuban music. The group was founded in 2018 by Jorge Gomez, music director and founder of multi-Grammy-nominated Cuban band Tiempo Libre, when he moved from Miami Beach to Saratoga Springs.

August 11: Heard, jazz and world music.

August 18: Henry Raker and the Fungi, jazz and pop music.

Carolyn Shapiro (courtesy of Shapiro)

Heard (courtesy of Heard)

Admission is free and open to the public.