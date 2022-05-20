SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup for the Freedom Park 2022 Summer Concert Series in Scotia has been announced. The series kicks off on June 18 and runs through August 28.

“We are so excited for another great summer at the park. Each year as we put together our lineup, I am amazed at the talent we have in our area. Our foundation focuses on local musicians, as well as local businesses, and we are truly proud of that effort,” said Cathy Gatta, Freedom Park Foundation Board President, and Entertainment Director.

Concerts are set for every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer. Shows are rain or shine, with most shows starting at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater located on Schonowee Avenue across from Collins Park.

“As we do each year, we have a great season of rock, country, jazz, classical and more,” said Gatta. “But we couldn’t do it without our fabulous local businesses who support us each year, Jumpin’ Jack’s who is our Season Sponsor once again, and our media sponsors. Plus our 100% volunteer Board of Directors who donate their time and talents to make Freedom Park such a wonderful experience.”

Concerts

June

June 18: High School Rock Showcase, featuring a variety of rock bands from Scotia-Glenville High School. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

June 22: Screaming Orphans, a Celtic rock/pop band.

June 25: The Rhythm Pilots, a dance party band.

June 26: Music Company Orchestra, a classical music orchestra.

June 29: WailOn, a tribute to Waylon Jennings and classic country.

July

July 1: Up the River, a classic rock/jam band. The concert starts at 8 p.m. after the waterski show at 7 p.m. Fireworks at dark.

July 2: Seeing Double, a college rock band.

July 6: Get Up Jack, featuring Capital District Youth Pipe Band.

July 9: Alan Payette & Wolfgang, a rock band.

July 10: Sten & Maria Z Ensemble, a world music ensemble.

July 13: Joey Thomas Big Band

July 16: Mia Scirocco Trio, a pop/jazz standards trio.

July 17: Watch Reggie Run, a children’s music band.

July 20: Skeeter Creek, a country band.

July 23: Jim Gaudet & the Railroad Boys, a bluegrass band.

July 24: Dyer Switch Band, a bluegrass band.

July 27: The Refrigerators, a party rock band.

July 30: Nisky Dixie Cats, a Dixieland band.

July 31: SUNY Schenectady Jazz Faculty Combo

August

August 3: New York Players, a party rock band.

August 6: The Brass Machine, a funk brass band.

August 7: Quintocracy, a classical band.

August 10: Grand Central Station, a party rock band.

August 13: Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra

August 14: Roben Kosek Jazz & Blues

August 17: Lustre Kings, a rockabilly band.

August 20: Big Fez & the Surfmatics

August 21: The Legendary Characters, a 60s and 70s band.

August 24: SIRSY, an alternative rock band.

August 27: Shokazoba, a funk band.

August 28: Heard, a world music band.

Attendees are encouraged to bring low chairs or a blanket to use in the outdoor amphitheater. A dance floor is located just below the stage. Parking is available in Collins Park on the corner of Schonowee Avenue and Kiwanis Way. Concert-goers are asked to not park in the Jumpin’ Jack’s parking lot.