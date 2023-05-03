SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for Schodack’s “Music in the Park” summer concert series. All concerts take place at the pavilion in Schodack Town Park at 6 p.m.

Lineup

  • May 30: Gone Grey
  • June 6: Peaceful Country Band
  • June 13: Triskele
  • June 20: Rocky and The Moosemen
  • June 27: Yankee Doodle Band
  • August 1: Kyle Bourgault Band
  • August 8: Jarrod
  • August 15: Sundown Express

Attendees can grab a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the concerts, and food will also be available. In case of rain, the concerts will be rescheduled for the next day.