SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schaghticoke Entertainment Committee has announced the free summer concert lineup for 2023. The 16th annual Thursday Evening Concert Series will take place every Thursday this summer beginning on June 22.

Lineup

June 22: Brian Kane

June 29: Soul Provider

July 6: Harmony Rocks

July 13: The Accents (Car Show)

July 20: Legacy (Journey and Foreigner Tribute)

July 27: Kyle Bourgault Band (Xmas in July)

August 3: Wail On

August 10: Lustre Kings (Car Show)

August 17: Large Farva

August 24: Beatin’ The Odds (Fireworks)

Each concert will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the last concert on August 24. The concerts take place at the Schaghticoke Town Hall Gazebo.