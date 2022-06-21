In this Tuesday, June 22, 2010 photo, a woman sits on a bench at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.(AP Photo/Mike Groll)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Summer Concert Series is returning to Congress Park for the 2022 season. The series will take place Sundays in July and Tuesdays in August.

Shows are set to begin at 7 p.m. at the War Memorial in Congress Park. Each concert will be about 90 minutes.

The free, family-friendly concert series is a program of the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center in partnership with Discover Saratoga and the City of Saratoga Springs. The Heritage Area Visitor Center, located at 297 Broadway, will be the concert rain location.

Lineup

July

July 10: Proudest Monkeys Band (presented by Crafters Gallery)

July 17: Mostly Modern Festival (presented by Kayak Shak)

July 24: Skippy and the Pistons (presented by Universal Preservation Foundation). This concert starts at 6 p.m.

July 31: MPThree (presented by The Saratoga Hilton)

August