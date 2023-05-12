SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Summer Concert Series is returning to Congress Park for the 2023 season. The concerts take place Sundays in July and Tuesdays in August.

Shows are set to begin at 7 p.m. at the War Memorial in Congress Park. Each concert will be about 90 minutes. Attendees can bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the performances.

Lineup

July 9: Fenimore Blues. Eclectic mix of blues, R&B and rock.

July 23: Skippy and the Pistons. Hometown band with music for everyone.

July 30: Proudest Monkey Band. Dave Matthews cover band.

August 1: MPThree. Acoustic country show.

August 8: Betsy Duo. A 60s/70s band.

August 15: Rustic Spirit. Southern country and classic rock.

August 22: Garland Nelson and Soul Session. A well-known Saratoga staple.

This free, family-friendly concert series is a program of the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center in partnership with Discover Saratoga and the City of Saratoga Springs. The Heritage Area Visitor Center, located at 297 Broadway, will be the concert rain location.