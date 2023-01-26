AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From the captivating voice of the Piano Man to the psychedelic riffs of Pink Floyd, music lovers of all kinds will find something to love in this summer’s Riverlink Park Summer Concert Series. The Amsterdam-based free concert series kicks off July 8, and runs through August 26, with live shows offered every Saturday at 7 p.m.

Announcing its full line-up on Facebook Wednesday morning, the Amsterdam Waterfront Foundation said, “We have an amazing lineup, tell your family and friends. It’s going to be an incredible summer filled with a lot of good times, great music, and wonderful memories.”

Lineup:

July 8: River of Dreams—The Billy Joel Experience

July 15: Tompkins Drive

July 22: Dark Sarcasm (Pink Floyd Tribute Band)

July 29: Across the Pond (Beatles Tribute Band)

August 5: Riverfest featuring Medrock

August 12: Alex Torres Band

August 19: Get up Jack

August 26: Simple Props

Some of the concerts come as part of bigger festivals. The Alex Torres Band is headlining a Latin Festival on August 12, for example, and Get up Jack is the main attraction on August 19 for a “St. Patrick’s Day in August” celebration at the waterfront.

The Amsterdam Riverlink Park is located at 2 Front Street. Along with the summer concert series, the park offers a boat dock as well as fresh water and electrical power for visitors traveling along the river by boat. For a full calendar of events at the park, visit the City of Amsterdam website.