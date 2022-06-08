SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady’s Harbor Jam. The free summer concert series is set to take place at the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater.

Each night kicks off at 5 p.m. with a DJ, followed by a popular regional act at 6 p.m., and closes with the headliner performance at 7:30 p.m. The concert on Saturday, August 27 will be followed by a special firework show.

There are no age restrictions to attend Harbor Jam. Concertgoers are welcome to bring chairs and blankets for seating. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

“Our Harbor Jam summer concert series has been a huge success and we are thrilled to be able to bring it back again this year,” said Rivers Casino & Resort General Manager Rick Richards. “Along with our fantastic Harbor Jam sponsors, we want to continue to bring quality entertainment to the Capital Region, and we think we’ve succeeded in doing that again with this summer’s exciting lineup.

Lineup

Friday, July 29 DJ Ketchup from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ten Most Wanted from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Brass Transit, performing the music of Chicago from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 DJ Kevin Richards from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. David J from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lords of 52nd Street, performing the music of Billy Joel Band from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, August 26 DJ Jay Pierre from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Skeeter Creek from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Separate Ways, performing the music of Journey from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 27 DJ Ketchup from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Scars N Stripes from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Shining Star, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. A special firework show following the last performance



The concert series is sponsored by The Galesi Group, iHeart Radio, DeCrescente, BPI Mechanical Service, County Waste, and Antonucci Foods.