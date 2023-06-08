MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Malta has announced the lineup for its summer concert series. The concerts take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Lineup

July 5: Motion Blur

July 12: Mark Gamsjager & The Luster Kings

July 19: Big Medicine

July 26: Annie & the Hedonists

August 7: Special kids concert with Jumpin’ Jamie from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

August 9: Grand Central Station

The concerts are free and open to the public. They take place on the front lawn of the Malta Community Center at 1 Bayberry Drive.

You can check out more musical performances in the Capital Region, both local and mainstream bands, under the Concerts and Performances tab on the NEWS10 website.