MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Malta has announced the lineup for its summer concert series. The concerts take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Lineup

  • July 5: Motion Blur
  • July 12: Mark Gamsjager & The Luster Kings
  • July 19: Big Medicine
  • July 26: Annie & the Hedonists
  • August 7: Special kids concert with Jumpin’ Jamie from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • August 9: Grand Central Station

The concerts are free and open to the public. They take place on the front lawn of the Malta Community Center at 1 Bayberry Drive.

You can check out more musical performances in the Capital Region, both local and mainstream bands, under the Concerts and Performances tab on the NEWS10 website.