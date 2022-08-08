KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the 12th annual O+ Festival in Kingston. The festival is set for October 7 through October 9.

The O+ Festival, pronounced O positive, is a celebration of art, music, and wellness. According to the O+ website, the festival was created in 2010 by a group of artists-activists, doctors, and a dentist. O+ is now a national nonprofit with festivals around the United States.

“We build long-term relationships between creatives and health and wellness providers to help strengthen local communities,” said the website. “Our year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists, and complementary care providers.”

This year’s theme is “SO+mewhere.” Festival organizers said “somewhere” is defined by Merriam Webster as “in, at, from, or to a place unknown or unspecified, to a place symbolizing positive accomplishment or progress, in the vicinity of, or an undetermined or unnamed place.”

“Somewhere is an imagined utopia, a place of refuge, a place free of the confines of antiquated structures or arbitrary boundaries. Somewhere is a place we go in our memories of the past, it is being present in the present, and it is a future moment not yet relegated to history. Somewhere is pink neon in the sky, a Stephen Sondheim song, a place we have never been and a place we discover along the way. Somewhere is where we lost or left things along the way, it is a future home not yet found, it is searching, seeking, striving. Somewhere is possibility. It is where we find hope, direction and the inevitability that change is the only constant,” said the festival website.

Lineup