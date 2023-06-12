JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Johnstown Arts & Music has announced the lineup for the sixth annual Johnstown Midsummer Concert Series. The concerts take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Charles Jenner Bandshell on West Main Street.

Lineup

July 13: Stretchin’ the Truth

July 20: The Swingin’ Palms

July 27: The Rubber Band

August 3: Caroga Lake Music Festival

August 10: Organ Fairchild

The shows are free and open to everyone. In case of rain, the concerts will take place in St. John’s Episcopal Church.