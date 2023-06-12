JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Johnstown Arts & Music has announced the lineup for the sixth annual Johnstown Midsummer Concert Series. The concerts take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Charles Jenner Bandshell on West Main Street.
Lineup
- July 13: Stretchin’ the Truth
- July 20: The Swingin’ Palms
- July 27: The Rubber Band
- August 3: Caroga Lake Music Festival
- August 10: Organ Fairchild
The shows are free and open to everyone. In case of rain, the concerts will take place in St. John’s Episcopal Church.