GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Performing Arts Center has announced its 44th summer concert series lineup. The free concerts take place at Tawasentha Park at 188 Route 146.

Attendees can enjoy the newly-renovated tiered audience seating area, and bring a chair or blanket to sit on. New this year, food trucks will be at each concert.

Lineup

June 22: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7 p.m. Food truck: Muddaddy Flats

June 29: Hair of the Dog at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ

July 6: Hot Club of Saratoga Food truck: Buena Comida

July 13: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: Muddaddy Flats

July 20: Big Fez and the Surfmatics Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ

July 27: River of Dreams: Billy Joel Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: Flaco’s Tacos

August 1: National Night Out featuring The Refrigerators at 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Guilderland Police Department Community Services Unit

August 3: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: Buena Comida

August 10: Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ

August 17: Downtown Horns at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: Muddaddy Flats



There will be free parking at each event. The concerts are held rain or shine.