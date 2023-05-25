GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Performing Arts Center has announced its 44th summer concert series lineup. The free concerts take place at Tawasentha Park at 188 Route 146.
Attendees can enjoy the newly-renovated tiered audience seating area, and bring a chair or blanket to sit on. New this year, food trucks will be at each concert.
Lineup
- June 22: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7 p.m.
- Food truck: Muddaddy Flats
- June 29: Hair of the Dog at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ
- July 6: Hot Club of Saratoga
- Food truck: Buena Comida
- July 13: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: Muddaddy Flats
- July 20: Big Fez and the Surfmatics
- Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ
- July 27: River of Dreams: Billy Joel Tribute at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: Flaco’s Tacos
- August 1: National Night Out featuring The Refrigerators at 6 p.m.
- Sponsored by the Guilderland Police Department Community Services Unit
- August 3: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: Buena Comida
- August 10: Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ
- August 17: Downtown Horns at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: Muddaddy Flats
There will be free parking at each event. The concerts are held rain or shine.