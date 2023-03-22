NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The FreshGrass Music Festival is returning to North Adams for 2023. The festival is set for September 22 through 24 at MASS MoCA.

FreshGrass is a family-friendly festival with bluegrass and roots music filling the fields, courtyards, and galleries of MASS MoCA. Gallery admission is included with festival admission.

The festival will be headlined by Dropkick Murphys, playing songs from their two albums, as well as acoustic arrangements. The three-day festival is produced in partnership by MASS MoCA, the FreshGrass Foundation, and “No Depression.”

Lineup

Dropkick Murphys

Lukas Nelson + POTR

Sierra Ferrell

Rhiannon Giddens

The Devil Makes Three

Aoife O’Donovan

Allison Russell

Mighty Poplar featuring Noam Pikelny, Andrew Marlin, Chris Eldridge, and Greg Garrison

Alison Brown

Bombino

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Buffalo Nichols

Sunny War

Son Rompe Pera

Sam Grisman Project

Arkansauce

Michael Daves

FreshGround camping tickets are also available for purchase. You can buy festival tickets on the MASS MoCA website.