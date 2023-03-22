NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The FreshGrass Music Festival is returning to North Adams for 2023. The festival is set for September 22 through 24 at MASS MoCA.
FreshGrass is a family-friendly festival with bluegrass and roots music filling the fields, courtyards, and galleries of MASS MoCA. Gallery admission is included with festival admission.
The festival will be headlined by Dropkick Murphys, playing songs from their two albums, as well as acoustic arrangements. The three-day festival is produced in partnership by MASS MoCA, the FreshGrass Foundation, and “No Depression.”
Lineup
- Dropkick Murphys
- Lukas Nelson + POTR
- Sierra Ferrell
- Rhiannon Giddens
- The Devil Makes Three
- Aoife O’Donovan
- Allison Russell
- Mighty Poplar featuring Noam Pikelny, Andrew Marlin, Chris Eldridge, and Greg Garrison
- Alison Brown
- Bombino
- AJ Lee & Blue Summit
- Buffalo Nichols
- Sunny War
- Son Rompe Pera
- Sam Grisman Project
- Arkansauce
- Michael Daves
FreshGround camping tickets are also available for purchase. You can buy festival tickets on the MASS MoCA website.