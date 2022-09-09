SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the lineup for its “Caffè Lena @ SPAC” concert series. The free two-day festival is set to return on October 1 and October 2 from noon to 4 p.m.

The festival started in 2017 and includes six performances on the Charles R. Wood Stage this year. Guests are welcome to bring food, drinks, blankets, and lawn chairs. Food concessions will also be available.

“This annual collaboration has found the sweet spot of area music fans. They love the setting and the lineup. They ask me about it all year, wanting to be sure they don’t miss it,” said Sarah Craig, executive director of Caffè Lena. “Both SPAC and Caffè Lena have deep roots, and a taste for musical exploration. The festival line-up reflects that.”

Lineup

Resonant Rogues, noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 Resonant Rogues’ signature style has been blending string band music since 2013.

Cocek! Brass Band, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 Cocek! Brass Band is influenced by Eastern European and New Orleans dance songs, Afrobeat, Klezmer, and elements of reggae and Western classical pieces.

Dreamers’ Circus, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1 These Scandinavian musicians reimagine Nordic folk and traditional tunes.

Hold on Honeys, noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 2 An indie folk minimalist trio.

Crys Matthews, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 Social justice music-makers.

Oshima Brothers, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 The brothers have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop.



“Bringing these incredible global artists to our community is part of our evolving mission to present year-round programming, expand accessibility to the arts, and also to provide an opportunity for new people to explore SPAC for the first time,” said Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of SPAC. “We are grateful to Caffè Lena for their ongoing partnership and collaboration.”