ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio is hosting a free concert series this August. The inaugural “Summer on Central” music series will take place in The Linda’s parking lot at 339 Central Avenue.

The events include food, artists, and non-profit organization vendors. Lawn chairs are encouraged and pets are not allowed.

The concerts are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the rain site is inside The Linda. The lineup is also subject to change.

Lineup

August 6 Kyla Silk Super 400 Rock Voices Choir

August 13 Grape Juice Jordan Taylor Hill Reese Fulmer Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys

August 20 Precious Metals Sydney Worthley O-Man and the Nite Trippers North by North

August 27 Shortwave Radio Pony in the Pancake Girl Blue Side-B



The series is presented by The Linda and WAMC Northeast Public Radio, in partnership with Nippertown.com, WEXT, WEQX, the Central Avenue Business Improvement District, and Empire Audio Recording & Sound LLC.