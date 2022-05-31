ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup for the Lunchtime at the Plaza Concert Series Presented by M&T Bank has been announced. The free outdoor concert series provides live music from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays between June 1 and July 27 at the Empire State Plaza.

“The lunchtime concert series provides an excellent opportunity for state employees and the public to get outside and enjoy a live performance while eating lunch from one of the Plaza food trucks or shopping at the weekly summer farmers market,” said New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “We want to thank M&T Bank for their generous sponsorship of this Summer at the Plaza event.”

M&T will be hosting a special veterans tribute day for the June 29 concert with a live performance by classic rock cover band, the Gone Gray Band.

Lineup

June 1: Chris Dukes (country)

June 8: Tia the V (singer-songwriter)

June 15: Erin Harkes (singer-songwriter)

June 22: To be announced

June 29: Gone Gray Band (classic rock cover band)

July 6: No concert the week of July 4

July 13: Toussaint Santacola-Jones (singer-songwriter)

July 20: The Real Four (brass band)

July 27: To be announced

For event updates, you visit the Empire State Plaza Facebook or Twitter pages, as well as the Empire State Plaza website.