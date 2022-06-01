SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the Music Haven Concert Series in Schenectady’s Central Park. The series focuses on world music performances and events.
The free performances will take place on the Agnes S. Macdonald Music Haven stage. Concessions will also be available. All concerts are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Lineup
- July 10: Reggae band Steel Pulse with special guests Aurelio
- July 17: Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas with special guests The Brass Machine
- July 23 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. is NipperFest. The festival celebrates the 518 music scene and features performances from The Figgs, Sirsy, Super 400, Girl Blue, Erin Harkes, Sawyer Fredricks, Sydney Worthley, and Reese Fulmer. Local food, craft beer, and non-profits will also be at the event.
- July 24: Jazz band Sammy Miller & The Congregation with special guests SUNY Schenectady Faculty Jazz Combo
- July 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. is Blues BBQ featuring Shemekia Copeland
- July 31: Balkan-Klezmer-Gypsy-Punk band Lemon Bucket Orkestra with special guest Golfstorm
- August 4: Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha with special guests to be announced
- August 7: Spanish Harlem Orchestra with special guests Alex Torres Y Sus Amigos
- August 13: Schenectady Symphony Orchestra’s “A Night at the Movies”
- August 14: Bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers with special guest Nora Brown
- August 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the Summer of Soul, Questlove’s documentary that pays homage to the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The event includes soul food, music, and art.
- August 21: Finland folk band Frigg with special guests Alasdair Frasier & Natalie Haas
- August 26 and 27: Will Kempe’s Players present Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors