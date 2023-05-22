CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catskill’s Music in the Park summer concert series is returning for 2023. The concerts take place at Dutchman’s Landing on Main Street.

The series runs Thursdays from June 22 to September 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music in the Park is presented by the Heart of Catskill Association.

Lineup