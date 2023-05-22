CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catskill’s Music in the Park summer concert series is returning for 2023. The concerts take place at Dutchman’s Landing on Main Street.
The series runs Thursdays from June 22 to September 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music in the Park is presented by the Heart of Catskill Association.
Lineup
- June 22: Guilty Pleasure. Pop rock.
- June 29: Lustre Kings. Rock and Roll.
- July 6: Back To The Garden 1969. Woodstock Tribute.
- July 13: Lex Grey and tThe Urban Pioneers. Award-winning Blues band.
- July 20: Thunder Ridge. Country Rock.
- July 27: Conehead Buddha. Ska, Reggae, Latin, Funk Jam band.
- August 3: The Lost Cowboys. Classic Country.
- August 10: Soul Purpose. Motown Soul.
- August 17: In The Dust. Country and Western.
- August 24: Second Chance. Local Rock Heroes.
- August 31: Dead Beats. Grateful Dead tribute band.
- September 7: Alexis P. Suter. Award-winning Blues singer.