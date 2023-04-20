CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Caroga Arts has announced the lineup for its 2023 summer musical festival. The festival includes more than 125 artists for over 35 concerts.

“We’re excited to bring a robust lineup of artists to Caroga Lake for our 12th summer season,” said Kyle Barrett Price, Founder and Artistic Director of the Caroga Arts Collective. “Our concerts will feature a diverse array of genres — classical, jazz, rock, and everything in between — presented lakeside at Sherman’s Park and at other beloved venues across the region.”

Lineup

May 27: Zac Brown Tribute Band, 7 p.m.

June 4: Alex Moffat & Friends: A Comedy and Music Block Party, 3 p.m.

July 1: SAUNDERSFEST, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

July 15: Tommy V Live, 7 p.m.

July 19: The Gibson Brothers, 7 p.m.

July 21: Caroga Arts Collective Gala: “Fly Me to the Moon” with Tony DeSare, 5 p.m.

July 22: Baha Men, 7 p.m.

July 26: Rich with Caroga Arts Ensemble, 7 p.m.

July 28 and 30: Caroga Arts & Utica Dance: “27 Steps,” 7 p.m.

July 29: Almost Queen: A Tribute to QUEEN, 7 p.m.

August 2: Laufey with Caroga Arts Ensemble, 7 p.m.

August 4: Musical Kaleidoscope: A Tribute to Jonah Poplove, 7 p.m.

August 4: “Dime-a-Dance” with Kyle Athayde Dance Party, 9:30 p.m.

August 5: Kids Carousel Concert: Warp Trio, 11 a.m.

August 5: Sherman’s JazzFest, 5 p.m.

August 9: Concert by Candlelight: An Evening of Encores, 7 p.m.

August 11: Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, 7 p.m.

August 12: Kids Carousel Concert: Louie the Loon, 11 a.m.

August 12: Judy Collins with Caroga Arts Ensemble, 7 p.m.

August 16: Grace Kelly Quartet, 7 p.m.

August 19: The War & Treaty, 7 p.m.

September 2: The Ultimates, 7 p.m.

September 15: Fiesta Caroga: Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra, 7 p.m.

All performances take place in Sherman’s Park, located on West Caroga Lake Shore Road in Caroga Lake. You can buy tickets and season passes on the Caroga Arts website.