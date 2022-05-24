ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup for Albany’s “Alive at Five” concert series has been announced. The free concert series runs from June 9 through August 4.

The concerts take place at Jennings Landing in Albany. Parking is available at the Riverfront Garage at Broadway and Columbia Street for $5.

No alcohol, coolers, backpacks, bags, containers, packages, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks, glass containers of any kind, recording of performances, or pets will be allowed at the concerts. All Albany parks are tobacco-free.

Lineup