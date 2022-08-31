ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the 20th annual Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival on September 10. The all-day festival will be held at Jennings Landing.

The free event kicks off at noon with the presentation of the Henry Johnson Award. Five live acts will take the stage throughout the day. The festival is set to end at 8 p.m. with a fireworks display.

The festival includes food, beverages, and vendors. Event organizers are also celebrating their continuing partnership with Zero Waste Capital District, a volunteer coalition that hopes to make this the most environmentally friendly festival in the area.

Lineup