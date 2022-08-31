ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the 20th annual Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival on September 10. The all-day festival will be held at Jennings Landing.
The free event kicks off at noon with the presentation of the Henry Johnson Award. Five live acts will take the stage throughout the day. The festival is set to end at 8 p.m. with a fireworks display.
The festival includes food, beverages, and vendors. Event organizers are also celebrating their continuing partnership with Zero Waste Capital District, a volunteer coalition that hopes to make this the most environmentally friendly festival in the area.
Lineup
- The Soul Rebels
- A group of eight men who rotate genres to play funk, jazz, R&B. hip-hop, and pop hits. The band’s genre-bending songs and performance collaborations include the likes of Katy Perry, Nas, Metallica, Big Freedia, and G-Eazy.
- Performing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Samara Joy
- With her upcoming Verve Records debut, 22-year-old Joy has already earned her fans like Anita Baker and Regina King, appearances on the TODAY Show, and millions of likes on TikTok.
- Performing from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Black Tie Brass
- Black Tie Brass is a horn-driven jazz/funk band from New York City.
- Performing from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Charged Particles
- Charged Particles crosses stylistic boundaries and blends diverse traditions to create engaging new sounds.
- Performing from 2 p.m. to 3:p.m.
- Teresa Broadwell Quintet
- The Teresa Broadwell Quintet performs energetic small-combo swing and jazz.
- Performing from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.