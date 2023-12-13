SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival is returning in 2024 for its 47th year. The festival is set for June 29 and June 30 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

“Our 2024 festival has a record number of female headliners, all among the most exciting musicians in the industry today. From young, new sensations like Laufey and Samara Joy, who are bringing jazz to the next generation, to beloved superstars like Norah Jones and Rachael Price, dynamo lead singer of Lake Street Dive, this year’s line-up is over the top with powerful female presence,” said Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of SPAC.

The Saratoga Jazz Festival features 22 musical groups over two days. Performances will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Lineup

Saturday, June 29

Amphitheater

Lake Street Dive

Samara Joy

Yussef Dayes

Joey Alexander Trio with special guest Theo Croker

Cimafunk with special guest Pedrito Martinez

The New Orleans Groove Masters featuring Herlin Riley, Jason Marsalis, and Shannon Powell

Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage

Tia Fuller

Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra

Theo Croker

Coco Montoya

Harold Lopez-Nussa

Sara Caswell Quartet

Sunday, June 30

Amphitheater

Norah Jones

Laufey

Stanley Clarke N 4Ever

Terence Blanchard Sextet

Cory Henry

Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage

Pedrito Martinez Group

Miguel Zenon Quartet

Olatuja!

Helen Sung presents Quartet+

Skidmore Jazz Institute Faculty All-Stars Centennial Celebration of Max Roach, Bud Powell & J.J. Johnson featuring Clay Jenkins, Steve Wilson, Steve Davis, Mike Moreno, Bill Cunliffe, Todd Coolman, and Dennis Mackrel

In addition to live music, the festival includes a craft beer-tasting village, food, a fine arts and crafts fair, and artist CD signings. Guests can also bring their own food and drinks, as well as blankets, tents, and lawn umbrellas. Parking is free.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on January 5 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.