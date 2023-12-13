SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival is returning in 2024 for its 47th year. The festival is set for June 29 and June 30 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).
“Our 2024 festival has a record number of female headliners, all among the most exciting musicians in the industry today. From young, new sensations like Laufey and Samara Joy, who are bringing jazz to the next generation, to beloved superstars like Norah Jones and Rachael Price, dynamo lead singer of Lake Street Dive, this year’s line-up is over the top with powerful female presence,” said Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of SPAC.
The Saratoga Jazz Festival features 22 musical groups over two days. Performances will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Lineup
Saturday, June 29
Amphitheater
- Lake Street Dive
- Samara Joy
- Yussef Dayes
- Joey Alexander Trio with special guest Theo Croker
- Cimafunk with special guest Pedrito Martinez
- The New Orleans Groove Masters featuring Herlin Riley, Jason Marsalis, and Shannon Powell
Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage
- Tia Fuller
- Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra
- Theo Croker
- Coco Montoya
- Harold Lopez-Nussa
- Sara Caswell Quartet
Sunday, June 30
Amphitheater
- Norah Jones
- Laufey
- Stanley Clarke N 4Ever
- Terence Blanchard Sextet
- Cory Henry
Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage
- Pedrito Martinez Group
- Miguel Zenon Quartet
- Olatuja!
- Helen Sung presents Quartet+
- Skidmore Jazz Institute Faculty All-Stars Centennial Celebration of Max Roach, Bud Powell & J.J. Johnson featuring Clay Jenkins, Steve Wilson, Steve Davis, Mike Moreno, Bill Cunliffe, Todd Coolman, and Dennis Mackrel
In addition to live music, the festival includes a craft beer-tasting village, food, a fine arts and crafts fair, and artist CD signings. Guests can also bring their own food and drinks, as well as blankets, tents, and lawn umbrellas. Parking is free.
Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on January 5 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.