CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country music is returning to Greene County in 2024 with “Concert in the Catskills.” The event is set for the Historic Catskill Point on June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert features Jackson Dean with special guest Alana Springsteen. Dean is best known for his song “Don’t Come Lookin,” which reached the top of the country charts in 2022. Springsteen’s new album “Twenty Something” features duets with Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris Stapleton.

“We are excited to be back for a second year at the Historic Catskill Point,” said Concert Director Jim Miller. “The first year in 2023 was a huge success as over 1,200 people attended the concert and we received tremendous support from the business community. The concert venue on the Hudson River was praised by concertgoers and last year’s artists, Michael Ray, Spencer Crandall, and Ian Flanigan.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $37 for General Admission, $60 for the Pit, and $85 for VIP. You can buy tickets on the Concert in the Catskills website.