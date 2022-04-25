COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The lineup for the 2022 “Concerts at the Crossings” summer concert series was completed Sunday afternoon. Every Thursday from July 7-September 1, at 6 p.m., the “Crossings of Colonie” park will come alive with the sound of live music.

Some of the most beloved bands in the Capital Region are performing, including:

New York Players – July 7

The Georgie Wonders Orchestra – July 14

Josh Casano – July 21

The Lustre Kings – July 28

In The Valley – August 4

Garland Nelson’s Reflection: Motown Tribute – August 11

Big Sky Country – August 18

Body and Soul – August 25

SIRSY – September 1

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Bring your own lawn chairs or coolers. There will be a snack table set up near the bands with refreshments for sale, and vending machines nearby.

This event takes place rain or shine. In the event of rain, the bands will be moved into the community building next to the gazebo. Bands are scheduled to perform for about two hours each week.