SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup for the fifth annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards on April 30 has been announced! E.R.I.E., Annie in the Water, Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys, Heard, Sydney Worthley, and Victory Soul Orchestra will perform on the MainStage at Proctors Theatre.

“You can’t have a music awards show without exciting musical performances,” said Eddies founder Jim Murphy. “We have no shortage of amazing local artists to choose from. It is both one of the most enjoyable tasks and one of the hardest decisions because there are always way more artists we would like to present than is possible.”

The lineup represents a variety of musical styles including mainstream, indie rock, fun, outlaw country, and jam band sounds. The emcee for the show is Albany-based entertainer Greg Aidala. Murphy and Eddies administrator Kelly Auricchio will host the show.

The show kicks off at 6 p.m. For the full list of nominees, click here.