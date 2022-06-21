COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Greene County Historical Society announced Monday that award-winning recording artists “Lex Grey and The Urban Pioneers” will be performing on Sunday, July 10 at the Bronck Museum. The group will be playing historical music from the 1860s, followed by songs from the 1960s. Period clothing is encouraged!

The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. on the museum’s east lawn if the weather allows. If necessary, the event will be moved indoors, to the museum’s Dutch Barn.

Adult admission for this event is $10, while children and members of the Greene County Historical Society are $5. The Bronck Museum is located at 90 County Route 42, in Coxsackie.