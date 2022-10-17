TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Lewis Black, one of the most well-known performers working today, is coming to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall this March. Black says, “If you have to ask why I am calling this the ‘Off the Rails Tour,’ then we are truly off the rails.”

Black executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor, and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas, and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City.

His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He is a passionate performer who is more fed-up optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.

Lewis Black does a live-streaming show called “THE RANT IS DUE” at the end of each of his standup performances. This show is written by the audience watching throughout the world and also by the audience in the area of each show. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis’ platform to rant about what is on their minds. These rants are now also available on his podcast, Lewis Black’s Rantcast.

Black continues as the longest-running contributor to The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 Grammy Award-winning “The Carnegie Hall Performance.” He won his second Grammy Award for his album “Stark Raving Black” and has published three bestselling books.

His Troy performance is slated for Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. A members-only presale opens on Wednesday, October 19, at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m. Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is located at 30 Second Street, in Troy.