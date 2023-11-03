ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, will be hosting a performance by Levin Brothers, a jazz band featuring bass guitar legend Tony Levin and world-famous jazz pianist Pete Levin. The show is scheduled for December 16.

The Levins have both respectively had prolific and eclectic multi-decade careers. Tony Levin is best known for his work with King Crimson, Peter Gabriel, Stick Men and Liquid Tension Experiment, while Pete Levin, in addition to his extensive solo work, is known for his collaborations with Paul Simon, Liza Minnelli, Bryan Ferry and Annie Lennox.

The two brothers are joined in the jazz group alongside saxophonist and flautist Ken Gioffre as well as drummer Jeff Siegel. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

The Linda is located at 339 Central Avenue in Albany. You can buy Levin Brothers tickets through the Eventbrite website.