LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Lenox Jazz Stroll is returning to Berkshire County for its third year. The music festival kicks off on September 15 and runs through September 17.

The event begins at the Lenox Library on Thursday with a screening of a documentary film by George Schuller, “The Modern Jazz Quartet: From Residency to Legacy.” The musical performances start Friday night. The actual stroll is on Saturday with various performances across downtown Lenox.

Performance schedule

Ted Rosenthal Trio, Gateways Inn at 6 p.m. on Friday

Richard Stanmeyer Quartet, Gateways Inn at noon on Saturday

Don Mikkelsen Quartet, Lilac Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday

Dave Bartley Trio, Campfire at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Dominique Eade with The Armen Donelian Trio, Lilac Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday

Suzi Stern, Campfire at 4 p.m. on Saturday

Jeanne Laurin, John Sauer, Bob Ferrier, Gateways Inn at 5 p.m. on Saturday

Mukana, Lilac Park at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Green Street Trio, Gateways Inn at 7 p.m. on Saturday

Wanda Houston Band, Firefly at 8 p.m. on Saturday

“The Lenox Jazz Stroll continues to evolve from its inception in 2020. In that first year, we were restricted to gathering in small groups in outdoor settings so the idea of having several jazz performances in walkable locations was a welcomed idea by both musicians and listeners alike. Now in its third year, the Jazz Stroll has quickly become a staple of the regional music scene with performances from top musicians from the Berkshires, Boston, and New York, ” said Andy Wrba, organizer of the Jazz Stroll.