TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall announced they will be hosting a performance by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. The concert is scheduled for February 17, 2024.

Composed of 15 permanent members, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has been led by Marsalis since 1991. The big band backed Marsalis on his album “Blood on the Fields”, which won the 1997 Pulitzer Prize for music.

Marsalis has also earned the National Medal of Arts and the National Humanities Medal. Their show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Troy Music Hall is located at 30 Second Street. You can buy Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.