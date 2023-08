SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Get The Led Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, is coming to Schenectady. The band is set to perform at Proctors Theatre on January 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia-based group with six musicians performs Led Zeppelin songs live. Popular Led Zeppelin songs include “Stairway to Heaven,” “Immigrant Song,” and “Whole Lotta Love.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.