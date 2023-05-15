ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital District Arts Initiative is putting on a production of Rent at Lark Hall in Albany. The first show in the run of performances is set for June 8.

The beloved rock opera, written by the late Jonathan Larson, is loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohéme”. The show tells the tale of a group of young underprivileged artists trying to persevere through the stuggles of life in Lower Manhattan’s East Village during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

This production of Rent will cultivate an immersive environment, with actors moving in and around the audience to provide a bustling and free-spirited energy that matches the setting of the show. Lark Hall, which features a historic proscenium stage and unique mezzanine areas, is located at 351 Hudson Avenue, Albany NY.

The Capital District Arts Initiative is an all-inclusive movement with the goal of providing a platform for local artists to collaborate and create an impactful creative community in the Capital Region. CDAI advocates for and works to provide arts empowerment and education to the area.

The production will run from June 8 to June 11, and then again from June 22 to June 25. On June 10 and June 24, both a matinee show and an evening show will be performed.

For tickets to all of the performances, visit Lark Hall. For more information on CDAI, visit Capital District Arts Initiative.