ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country music singer and songwriter Lainey Wilson will be performing at SPAC’s Broadview Stage on June 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation’s website.

Wilson, originally from Louisianna, released her first album in 2014 self-titled “Lainey Wilson.” She’s since gone on to release three albums to follow, titled “Tougher,” “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’,” and “Bell Bottom Country.” She is best known for her hits such as “Heart Like a Truck,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and “Things a Man Oughta Know.”