SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — KIDZ BOP is bringing its 2022 live tour to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). The group is set to perform on August 2 at 6 p.m.

KIDZ BOP sings pop music for kids and their families. The KIDZ BOP kids, Egan, Layla, Dominic, and Camille, will be singing hits such as “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Live Nation website.