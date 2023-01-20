SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kidz Bop announced its brand-new tour, dubbed “Kidz Bop Never Stop,” on Friday. The kid-centric pop show will travel to 37 venues across North America this summer, including Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 9.

The “Kidz Bop Never Stop” tour introduces four new Kidz Bop kids—Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler—who will perform today’s biggest hits live on stage. Friday’s tour announcement coincided with the release of “Kidz Bop 2023,” the group’s latest album, featuring hits like “Anti-Hero,” “About That Time,” “Sunroof,” and “Late Night Talking.” Organizers said those songs, and others off the new album will be performed at the SPAC show.

“The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage,” a Kidz Bop spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The group has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001.

For tickets to the SPAC show, visit Live Nation’s website. They will go on sale Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m.