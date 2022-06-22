TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has announced the return of the Barker Park kids concert series. This free outdoor series takes place every Thursday at 11 a.m. from July 7 to August 25 at the corner of 3rd Street and State Street.

Lineup

July 7: Andy the Music Man

July 14: Heard

July 21: Watch Reggie Run

July 28: Terri Roben

August 4: Unde the Sea Story Hour by the Troy Public Library

August 11: Jordan Taylor Hill

August 18: Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company

August 25: The Ragtime Wind Jammers

If the event is canceled due to weather, it will not be rescheduled. You can check the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall website for updates.