TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has announced the return of the Barker Park kids concert series. This free outdoor series takes place every Thursday at 11 a.m. from July 7 to August 25 at the corner of 3rd Street and State Street.
Lineup
- July 7: Andy the Music Man
- July 14: Heard
- July 21: Watch Reggie Run
- July 28: Terri Roben
- August 4: Unde the Sea Story Hour by the Troy Public Library
- August 11: Jordan Taylor Hill
- August 18: Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company
- August 25: The Ragtime Wind Jammers
If the event is canceled due to weather, it will not be rescheduled. You can check the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall website for updates.