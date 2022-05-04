SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Children 18 and under can watch a free performance of “Cats” for free at Proctor’s Theatre. “Kittens Night” is scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Kids can get in free when accompanied by a full-paying adult using the code KNOB. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office at Proctors, in person, or via phone at (518) 346-6204, or on the Proctors website.

Proctors Collaborative is partnering with Mohawk Hudson Humane Society for the event. Along with the performance of “Cats,” the arcade will have vendors with their own free cat-themed activities for children and families. The activities will be available 90 minutes before the performance, which starts at 8 p.m.

Vendors include The Spicy Purrito, a local cat-themed store, which will be bringing a DIY cat toy “spider” to make at home. Jakes Jammin Bowties will have a game for a chance to win a set of two free bow ties. Adirondack Bakery will have homemade dog and cat treats along with animal coloring pages. Face painting will also be available.