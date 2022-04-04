ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — Actor and comedian Kevin James is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany on November 5. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

James starred in and executive produced the TV show “The King of Queens,” which ran for nine seasons. James has also produced, co-wrote, and starred in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 and 2,” “Zookeeper,” and “Here Comes The Boom.” He has also starred alongside Adam Sandler in the films “Pixels,” “Grown Ups,” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 8 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.